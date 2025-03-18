This came to light after the CIA seized computers during the 2011 raid on Bin Laden's Abbottabad safe house and found Bollywood chartbusters, including songs sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik herself.

Alka Yagnik, a celebrated playback singer with fans across generations, was recently asked about an unexpected revelation during an interview with Anu Ranjan. She was asked about the discovery that Osama Bin Laden had been a fan of her music.

This came to light after the CIA seized computers during the 2011 raid on Bin Laden's Abbottabad safehouse and found Bollywood chartbusters, including songs sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik herself.

As per NDTV report, Alka Yagnik reacted and said, "Is it my fault? Osama Bin Laden jo bhi hai jaisa bhi hai, uske andar ek chota sa kalakaar hoga kahin... (There's an artiste inside him no matter what he did). Pasand hai toh phir, accha hai na (It's good that he liked my songs, right)?"

During her interview with Anu Ranjan, Alka Yagnik shared an interesting tidbit about the songs that were discovered on Osama Bin Laden's seized computers. Among them were the title track of Dil Tera Aashiq starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Ajnabee Mujhko Itna Bata from Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha with Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Tu Chand Hai Poonam Ka from Jaane Tamanna. Alka also spoke candidly about how she lost out on various songs in the industry, attributing it to the politics that often shape musical careers.

She said, "Politics exists in every line of work. A lot of songs were taken away from me. One of my contemporaries played very dirty politics with me. Like I'd rehearse a song only to know that a senior singer had eventually sung it."

She added, "I'd say koi baat nahin. I didn't bother who was doing what, saying what... I was a homebody and only too happy to return home after work. I sang from my heart. I was self-analytical, self-critical... Even if today a song of mine is playing on the radio, and I find something wrong with it, I ask the driver to switch the station."

Alka Yagnik shocked her fans last year when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. Despite this, she continues to be one of Bollywood's most celebrated playback singers. With an impressive record of winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer seven times, Alka has solidified her place as a legendary voice in the industry.