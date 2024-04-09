Twitter
Bollywood

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

After Ila Arjun said that she was 'dumbfounded' and 'shaken up' by the remix of Choli Ke Peeche, now Alka Yagnik has also reacted to the iconic track's recreation in Crew.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 09:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has been a massive hit with the worldwide gross earnings of over Rs 100 crore. The heist comedy features the song Choli Ke Peeche, which is recreated from the sizzling track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun for the 1993 film Khal Nayak.

After Ila Arjun said that she was 'dumbfounded' and 'shaken up' by the remix of her song, now Alka Yagnik has also reacted to the track's recreation in Crew. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the singer said that since the remix came out, she has been getting calls from several journalists asking for her comment on the remix and she refused to comment.

Elaborating her thoughts further, Alka told the entertainment portal, "Kya comment karu uske upar? Gaana toh wahi hai aur woh gaana bohot popular hai. Pehle bhi bajta tha bohot, abhi bhi baj raha hai. Maine bola ki theek hai hamara gaana hai, hamari awaaz main hi hai remix, baj raha hai bajne do achcha hi hai! It's a hit song...usme rap-wap daal ke kar diya hai...theek hai yaar. Ye zamaana hi aisa hai, ye chal hi raha hai aisa, ye daur hi aisa hai (What do you want me to comment? The song is the same and is still very popular. Earlier also, it was played everywhere, now also it is being played everywhere. I was like, okay it is our song and the remix still has our voice. Let it be, it is good only. They have added rap and it is okay. This is the trend nowadays, such are the times)."

The Choli Ke Peeche has been recreated by the music-duo Akshay & IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and the additional lyrics are written by IP Singh. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked the duo Akshay & IP if they felt any pressure while recreating the iconic track. Akshay Raheja said, "When we started working on this song, we didn't feel any pressure because we are musicians who come from independent background so we understand that we need to keep the integrity alive of the iconic legendary track." IP Singh added, "When you love the song that you are reimagining, there is a certain respect for the original composers. We tried our best to do it gracefully, to be respectful of the legacy of the song."

READ | Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

