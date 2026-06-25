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Alka Yagnik health scare: Padma Bhushan singer spotted on wheelchair, is suffering from THIS rare disorder

At the Padma Awards 2026, Alka Yagnik's appearance has left her fans worried. Read on to know more about sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), the rare disorder she's battling with.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alka Yagnik health scare: Padma Bhushan singer spotted on wheelchair, is suffering from THIS rare disorder
Alka Yagnik (Image source: Screengrab)
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Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has been conferred with Padma Bhushan (third-highest civilian award) by President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday. After the event, Alka was spotted in a wheelchair and was helped by a staff member to exit the venue. Visible-week Alka's appearance has left her fans worried. They expressed their concerns through social media and wished for her speedy recovery. For the last few years, Alka has been inactive in playback singing, and the primary reason behind her absence is her battle with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL). 

What is sensorineural hearing loss?

As the name suggests, sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is a rare hearing disorder. It is a condition developed unexpectedly after a viral attack, which drastically affected her ability to hear. 

As per the reports, when the inner ear or the auditory nerve is damaged, it becomes difficult for the brain to process sounds, which leads to sensorineural hearing loss. This rare disorder can happen due to age, infections, trauma, or viral attacks. 

When it comes to Alka’s case, doctors reportedly linked the disorder to a viral infection that caused sudden hearing loss. In such cases, prompt diagnosis and treatment are most important. Delayed treatment can impact recovery.

Watch Alka Yagnik's latest appearance

When Alka broke the bad news to her fans

In 2024, Alka informed her fans about the rare disorder via social media. She wrote, "A few weeks ago, when I got off a flight, I suddenly realized I couldn't hear anything. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare sensorineural hearing loss."

Alka Yagnik's last song 

Ever since Alka was diagnosed with the rare condition, she has not recorded any songs and has stayed away from media appearances. As per the reports, music composers have approached for projects, the singer has been unable to fully return to recording. Her last recorded song was Naram Kaalja from Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), which was composed by A.R. Rahman.

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