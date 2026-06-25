Alka Yagnik breaks silence on viral wheelchair video at Padma Awards amid health struggle: 'I was simply fatigued'

"After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving. Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me," wrote Alka Yagnik.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik on Thursday said she had requested for a wheelchair at the Padma Awards ceremony because she was fatigued after a long and memorable day. A new video from the ceremony, where she received the Padma Bhushan honour from President Droupadi Murmu, showed her sitting on a wheelchair. The video went viral on social media and sparked concern among her well-wishers. Yagnik was also seen going to dias with the help of an assistant. The singer, who has been away from the spotlight for the last two years as she recovers from a hearing loss in 2024, has now asked fans not to worry while thanking them for their "love, concern and countless good wishes".

"I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving. Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me," the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Yagnik had released a statement in which she talked about her recent health struggles. The singer suffered sensorineural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack two years ago. It is a hearing disorder that happens when there is damage to tiny hair cells within the inner ear or the auditory nerve that transmits sound signals to the brain.

"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way. Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude," she wrote.

Yagnik, one of Bollywood's most successful singers, said she is deeply humbled by the honour. "While my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges. This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey," she shared.

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