Alisha Chinai reveals why she worked with Anu Malik again after sexual harassment case: 'He felt he really...'

Alisha Chinai also recalled how she was isolated by the music industry when she had filed a sexual harassment case against Anu Malik in 1996.

Alisha Chinai, who was called as Queen of Indipop in the 1990s after her superhit song Made In India, had dragged Anu Malik to court in a sexual harassment case in 1996. The music industry isolated her after the huge controversy. In 2003, Alisha worked with Anu again after he apologised to her. Now, in her latest interview, she has opened up on why she decided to do so.

Recalling the time when she filed a case against Anu Malik, Alisha told Zoom, "I think they just rubbished it. Essentially, it’s a man’s world, unfortunately. Well, it was. Now it’s a woman’s world. Actually, I was married at the time, and my ex-husband Rajesh was also managing a lot of my work. He kind of supported what I had to say. Most of my songs were with Anu Malik. And of course, there were (songs with) Bappi (Lahiri) da and I had few others also. But because of that, a lot of my work had just stopped. I just said forget it and it didn’t bother me that they isolated me. I was like okay, no problem."

Sharing why she reunited with the composer in 2003 for the romantic drama Ishk Vishk, Alisha added, "It was almost a decade later. How it happened is...Because I had sung the song Sexy Sexy with the label Tips. So Kumar Taurani ji called me and said ‘Alisha abhi bhool jao ye sab. Everyone has changed and they will behave themselves, I guarantee’. I said no, some things don’t change. He said just come. And so we had this meeting, the apologies. I think he was also keen on working with me again. And he felt maybe he really crossed the line. And he apolosized for that."

Alisha Chinai also joined Anu Malik as the judge on Indian Idol 3 in 2007 with Javed Akhtar and Udit Narayan as the other two judges.

READ | Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...