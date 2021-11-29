Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen celebrates birthday with Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karan Johar

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's writer sister, celebrated her birthday on Sunday. On the sets of Alia's forthcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, designer Manish Malhotra shared a photo from her birthday celebration.

While Shaheen is in the centre of the photo wearing a printed purple top, Alia is behind her and Farah Khan is on the left. It also features Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and a number of other crew members. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son and the film's assistant director, also appears in the photo.

During the day, Karan Johar shared a selfie with Ranveer and Alia on Instagram and wrote, "We announce our release tomorrow (Monday) !!!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani ! Watch this space (heart emojis) so excited ! @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt."

After ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Karan Johar returns to directing with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In leaked photos from the sets, Alia, Ranveer, and Karan were recently seen shooting a song sequence at Qutub Minar in Delhi.

On the occasion of Shaheen's birthday, both Alia and their mother, Soni Razdan, penned lengthy messages on Instagram in her praise. Soni wrote a poem while Alia named her the love of her life.

It read, “Happy Birthday my sweetness and light, Your love and perfection makes everything all right, The day you were born the sun shone so bright, And in more ways than one day never became night. (Ha ha you know what I mean right, About babies who don’t sleep in the night). What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million, You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. Times better than you’ll ever know, So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go. You’re smart and you’re special, you’re all heart and compassion. Your way with words won’t go out of fashion. That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong. In my eyes you can do no wrong. Wish you all the love and the glory, As you continue to write your story."