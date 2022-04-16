Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, photo goes VIRAL

Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's family experienced an emotional yet special moment when they saw her as a bride. On April 14, the actress married her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in a private ceremony. The lovely photos from the wedding ceremony are making the rounds on the internet, and Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt published one of them on her Instagram account only a few moments ago. Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt can be seen hugging Ranbir Kapoor in the shot. Pooja Bhatt tagged Alia Bhatt in the precious photo she published on her social media account.



She captioned the photo as, “Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?”



Take a look:



Previously, Alia Bhatt had shared her wedding photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

The actress wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."



She continued, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Mahesh Bhatt flaunts mehendi son-in-law's name

While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.