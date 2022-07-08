Alia Bhatt wraps Heart of Stone shoot, thanks co-star Gal Gadot in heartfelt note

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The shooting for Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, is now complete. She has since dropped off images from the sets and written a touching note in appreciation of her co-star and her crew.

She wrote, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy.”

The actress began filming for the movie months after it was announced, and now some pictures from the sets had leaked and went viral.

Taking about Heart of Stone, the spy thriller will exclusively be released on Netflix and it is being directed by Tom Harper who has earlier worked on projects such as War and Peace, Peaky Blinders, and Wild Rose. Jamie Dornan, who portrays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, also stars in the film.

Alia bhatt on sets ‘Heart of Stone’! with

gal gadot in Bordeira Portugal yesterday pic.twitter.com/CCfDmhnPaH July 8, 2022

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor unveiled a sweet surprise as they announced their first pregnancy on Monday, June 27, just two months and a few days after their marriage on April 14. Wishes and love started pouring from the Bollywood celebrities and their fans as the Gully Boy shared the happy news on her Instagram handle.

But one special reaction came from across the seas as Alia's co-star in the upcoming Hollywood flick sent best wishes to her. 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot, who will next be seen sharing the screen with the Gangubai Kathiawadi star in the spy thriller Heart of Stone, commented on Alia's pregnancy post with three red heart emojis.