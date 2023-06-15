Alia Bhatt wins the internet with her sweet reaction to being called 'Sita' by paps: 'Rama Ranbir hai toh...'

Alia Bhatt/Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday, June 15 in a casual look in a colourful sweatshirt and blue jeans. As soon as the actress stepped down from her luxurious car, the shutterbugs started calling her "Sita ma'am", and her sweet reaction won the hearts of the netizens.

As per recent reports, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame is casting huge names for his adaptation of Ramayana. These include Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is expected to be announced later this year with the planned release date in 2025.

The video has originally been shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram. Netizens shared their mixed reactions on reports of Alia playing Sita as one of them wrote, "Rama Ranbir hai toh Sita toh Alia hi honi chahiye (If Rama is Ranbir, then Sita must be Alia), while another added, "Do not insult or hurt anyone’s religious sentiments by calling such clown as a Sita Maa."

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Slated to release on July 28, the Dharma Productions film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year in the spy action thriller film Heart Of Stone, in which she will share the screen with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan. The Tom Harper directorial will stream on Netflix from August 11, the same date as Ranbir Kapoor's next Animal hits theatres.



