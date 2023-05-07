Alia Bhatt wins the internet as she meets paparazzo's mom in viral video, says 'aapka beta pareshaan karta hai par...'

Alia Bhatt/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who recently won the Best Actress award at the 68th Filmfare Awards for her incredible performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, also won the hearts of the netizens on Sunday, May 7, when she met a paparazzo's mother while attending the Global Sports Pickleball Championship​ in Mumbai.

In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Alia can be seen meeting the old lady and saying, "Bada acha laga aapse milke Aapka beta bahot pareshan karta hai mujhe par bahot acha kaam karta hai (It was really nice meeting you. Your son keeps irritating me, but he is really good at his job)". The actress even posed for the pictures with the paparazzo's mom.

Several netizens appreciated Alia Bhatt for her cute and sweet gesture. "Extremely down-to-earth girl. Always spreading love and staying positive. It needs a lot of willpower and strength to stay strong and positive in life. The way she ignores all unnecessary trolls and just stays focused on doing her work and taking care of her daughter and family. This is the prime reason for her success, she doesn't pay attention to these keyboard warriors", wrote an Instagram user in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Slated to release on July 28, the Dharma Productions film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year in the spy action thriller film Heart Of Stone, in which she will share the screen with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and the Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan. The Tom Harper directorial will stream on Netflix from August 11.



