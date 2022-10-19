Search icon
Alia Bhatt will reportedly welcome her first child with Ranbir Kapoor at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital: Report

Alia Bhatt recently also had her baby shower and shared several photos from the occasion on her Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

Photo via Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together and Alia is due to deliver very soon. It was on June 27, 2 months after her April 14 wedding, that Alia first shared the good news of her pregnancy with her fans on social media. 

Fans have been speculating about where Alia will give birth given her and Ranbir's busy work schedules. Now, according to a report, Alia is all set to birth her first child at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. According to  Pinkvilla reports, sources close to the family have confirmed that Alia has been registered at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and that she is due any time between November and the first week of December.

What's interesting is that HN Reliance Foundation Hospital is the place where Ranbir's father actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last and now it will reportedly become a place where his grandchild will be born. 

Alia recently also had her baby shower and shared several photos from the occasion on her Instagram account. The event was attended by close family and friends of the couple including Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar, among others.

As for work, Ranbir and Alia's first film as an on-screen couple Brahmastra released recently and was a smash hit. Alia is also all set to feature in her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone and has also wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 

