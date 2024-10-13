When Sanjay Leela Bhansali rejected Alia Bhatt's audition because she was 'terrible'.

Alia Bhatt worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film won the actress a National Award. However, do you know that before this, the filmmaker had once rejected her after her ‘terrible’ audition?

Well, yes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali rejected Alia Bhatt for a film that won three National Awards and starred two superstars. The film that we are talking about is Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Black.

During her appearance at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival, Alia shared her childhood dream of working with Bhansali stating, "My biggest inspiration before I began the film and through my film was my director sitting right here. I wanted to be directed by him ever since I was 9 years old."

She further recalled being rejected for the child’s role in Amitabh Bachchan’s Black and said, “"I was terrible, which is why I did not get the part. But he looked at me, and he narrates that story even now. He looked into my eyes and said to himself, 'She is going to be a heroine, a big actor someday.'"

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled, “When she was nine, she'd come with her mother (Soni Razdan) to audition for

'Black'. I saw the sparkle in her eyes. I told Soni I wouldn't audition her for a child's role because I knew she was a Hindi film heroine."

Black became a commercial success and Ayesha Kapur played young Rani Mukerji. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and went on to win three National Awards. Not only this, it was also the fifth highest-grossing film of 2005.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be collaborating once again for the movie Love & War. The actress will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the movie which is going to go on floors next year. Bhansali and Alia also have Inshallah in the pipeline.

