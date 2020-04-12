Alia Bhatt was going to begin shooting for 'RRR' this month, she's not in love triangle: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' might be one of the most-awaited movies so far and the wait for it just got a little longer. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is expectedly playing a pivotal role in the SS Rajamouli directorial, was going to begin shooting for the movie this month, but it had to be delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

SS Rajamouli also went on to reveal to Bollywood Hungama that she is not in a love triangle in the movie. Stating he want an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja), Rajamouli said, “By the way, this is not a triangle love story. So she is not cast opposite both the heroes.”

“The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her,” revealed the director.

Apart from Alia, the movie also features Bollywood Ajay Devgn in an important role. The movie, thus has a pan-India appeal, which Rajamouli is quite happy about. “Yes, it is also very good that their star status helps the pan India appeal,” he said.