Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

During Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's promotions, Alia Bhatt revealed what she wants her daughter Raha to become in future.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During a promotional event, the actress revealed she doesn’t want her daughter to follow in her footsteps and revealed what she thinks her daughter would become.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Alia Bhatt from a promotional event of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the video, the actress was heard revealing her plans for her daughter’s future. The actress said, “But when I look at my daughter, I say Tu toh scientist banegi ( you’ll become a scientist).”

Netizens were quick to comment on her remark. One of the comments read, “yes she’ll become a scientist in a movie.” Another joked, “Karan Johar has a script ready for, how will she become a scientist.” Another commented, “she will also become an actress, we know it.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others in key roles. The movie revolved around the love story of Rocky who hails from a Punjabi family and Rani who hails from a Bengali family. The two decide to switch and live with each other's families after they realize that their families are poles apart, to convince them to marriage.

The trailer and songs of the movie have created a huge buzz among the audience. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres.

Meanwhile, other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The actress will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

Read What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet