Alia Bhatt visits cinema for Gangubai Kathiawadi's public reaction, mocks trollers by saying 'kisi se darne ka nahi'

Alia Bhatt's latest released social-drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opened with a bang, and the actress visited Mumbai's famous cinema, Gaiety Galaxy to check the public reaction. Well, as soon as Alia arrived at the location, her car was crowded by several people and they started hooting and addressed Alia as 'Gangubai.'

With such warm reception, Alia decided to greet her fans. Bhatt came out from the car's rooftop and she acknowledged the fan's reaction. Alia did Gangubai's famous namaskar gesture and she uttered the famous line from the film, "Izzat se jeene ka... kisi se darne ka nahi."

In a way, this was Alia's reply to her trollers and haters, who look out to pin her down. Speaking of trollers, even actress Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at the 'Highway' actress at many instances. Even last week, without taking her name directly, Kangana Ranaut called Alia as 'Papa Ki Pari' in her first Instagram Story, which read, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office...For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act...Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films...Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power".

After this incident, Alia was asked about the negativity and Kangana's view over her film. When Alia was promoting the song 'Meri Jaan' from the film in Kolkata recently, she was asked to comment on her fellow actress Kangana Ranaut attacking her in the latter's recent Instagram Stories. As quoted in PTI, Alia Bhatt responded to the 'Manikarnika' actress with a quote from Bhagavad Gita saying, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is in action. That's all I want to say."