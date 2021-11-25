Throwback: Alia Bhatt's unseen childhood photo with Paresh Rawal will melt your heart

Alia Bhatt on the sets of 1988 film 'Tamanna'

Alia Bhatt made her film screen debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012. However, the actress was also seen as a child actor in a couple of films. Recently, Alia's fans dug out a childhood picture of the star from the sets of the 1988 film 'Tamanna' alongside Paresh Rawal.

'Tamanna' was directed by Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt and starred her sister Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Pooja played the titular character in the film. Alia Bhatt was seen as the baby Tamanna and incidentally, her sister Shaheen Bhatt also played Ashutosh Rana's childhood daughter in the film. Alia had also played the younger version of Preity Zinta's character in the 1999 psychological thriller film 'Sangharsh'.

Alia can be seen wearing a purple lehenga choli, looking confused in the first picture and making goofy expressions in the second. The photo was originally shared by Pooja Bhatt on her Instagram account in 2018. In the caption, Pooja remembers talks about turning producing for the first time with 'Tamanna' and winning her first National Award for the film. It won won National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 1998.



On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a stellar line of projects. Her upcoming films include S. S. Rajamouli's pan-India 'RRR', Karan Johar's romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Ayan Mukerji's fantasy fiction 'Brahmastra', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Darlings' which is her first film as the producer.