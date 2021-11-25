Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Throwback: Alia Bhatt's unseen childhood photo with Paresh Rawal will melt your heart

Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a purple lehenga choli, looking confused in the first picture and making goofy expressions in the second.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

Throwback: Alia Bhatt's unseen childhood photo with Paresh Rawal will melt your heart
Alia Bhatt on the sets of 1988 film 'Tamanna'

Alia Bhatt made her film screen debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012. However, the actress was also seen as a child actor in a couple of films. Recently, Alia's fans dug out a childhood picture of the star from the sets of the 1988 film 'Tamanna' alongside Paresh Rawal.

'Tamanna' was directed by Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt and starred her sister Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Pooja played the titular character in the film. Alia Bhatt was seen as the baby Tamanna and incidentally, her sister Shaheen Bhatt also played Ashutosh Rana's childhood daughter in the film. Alia had also played the younger version of Preity Zinta's character in the 1999 psychological thriller film 'Sangharsh'.

Alia can be seen wearing a purple lehenga choli, looking confused in the first picture and making goofy expressions in the second. The photo was originally shared by Pooja Bhatt on her Instagram account in 2018. In the caption, Pooja remembers talks about turning producing for the first time with 'Tamanna' and winning her first National Award for the film. It won won National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 1998.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

 


On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a stellar line of projects. Her upcoming films include S. S. Rajamouli's pan-India 'RRR', Karan Johar's romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Ayan Mukerji's fantasy fiction 'Brahmastra', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Darlings' which is her first film as the producer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAI CA Result 2022: CA Inter, Final result likely to be declared in January at icai.org, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.