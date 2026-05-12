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Alia Bhatt turns heads at French Riviera ahead of Cannes 2026, serves sleek all-black monochrome look: Watch

Alia Bhatt made a stylish monochrome debut in France as she arrived for the Cannes Film Festival representing L'Oréal Paris.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2026, 09:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Alia Bhatt turns heads at French Riviera ahead of Cannes 2026, serves sleek all-black monochrome look: Watch
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Alia Bhatt has arrived in France ahead of the Cannes Film Festival and is already grabbing attention with her stylish appearances. After making a chic statement at Mumbai airport, the actress landed in the French Riviera and quickly followed it up with another polished fashion moment.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia opted for a clean, all-black monochrome outfit that blended sharp tailoring with modern styling. She wore a structured black jacket from Carolina Herrera that gave the look a strong yet elegant silhouette.

Breaking away from traditional styling, she paired the jacket with cropped black capri pants instead of full-length trousers, adding a contemporary edge. The outfit was completed with black heels, a sleek Gucci handbag, and oversized sunglasses, keeping the overall vibe minimal but luxe.

Her makeup stayed soft and natural with glowing skin, nude glossy lips, and subtle tones, while her hair was left open in relaxed middle-parted waves, adding to the effortless feel of the look.

Before reaching France, Alia Bhatt had already turned heads at Mumbai airport. She was seen in a black blazer layered over a simple white tank top, styled with blue denim jeans and a statement belt. The outfit was completed with pointed heels and oversized sunglasses, giving her a casual yet put-together travel style moment.

Alia is set to represent L'Oréal Paris at the festival, joining global ambassadors like Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis. From India, she will be seen alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

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