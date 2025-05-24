Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2025 look reminded netizens of Mallika Sherawat's gown from the 2017 edition of the international film festival.

Alia Bhatt made a dazzling red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in a floor-sweeping, floral-embellished gown in soft pastel tones on May 23. While her stunning look captivated the onlookers and broke the internet, some netizens pointed out how her dress was similar to the one worn by Mallika Sherawat at the Cannes 2017.

Eight year ago, the Murder actress had walked the red carpet at the international film festival in a pastel-coloured gown. However, it's not the same dress that the Jigra actress wore at the Cannes 2025. While Mallika's gown was from the Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika, Alia stunned in the Schiaparelli gown from American designer Daniel Roseberry's collection.

Pointing the similaries between both the dresses, a Reddit user shared the look of Mallika and Alia on the popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip. One netizen wrote, "Well, there’s a bit of similarity between both gowns, can’t deny that. But Mallika is pulling it off better. She’s serving it like a true diva", while another wrote, "Alia needs to learn fashion from Janhvi Kapoor." Janhvi also made her Cannes debut this year and served astonishing looks at the French Riviera.

Some fans also defended Alia stating how her dress is different from Mallika's dress. One of them wrote, "There is a huge difference, the neck line is different, there is net on the dresss, and then it's frilled from down, it's a couture piece", while another added, "These are two different dresses, Alia is not copying anyone."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Mallika Sherawat also clashed last year on Dussehra with their films Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While the former was headlined by Bhatt, the latter saw Mallika making a comeback to commercial cinema after more than a decade. Both the movies underperformed at the box office.

