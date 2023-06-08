Alia Bhatt to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana instead of Sai Pallavi? Netizens call it 'horrible decision'

Alia Bhatt to play Sita instead of Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

The reports of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor being postponed have been doing rounds on social media. However, the producer of the film Madhu Mantena has rubbished the reports. Now, another buzz surrounding the movie has taken over social media. If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita in the movie instead of Sai Pallavi and this has netizens fuming in anger.

Confirming Alia Bhatt’s casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a source told Pinkvilla, “Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn't match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram.”

The news spread like wildfire on social media. A Reddit user shared a post on Wednesday on the platform and wrote, “News about Ramayana changes from 'indefinitely postponed' to 'Alia Bhatt playing lead' within hours. Was Sai Pallavi really dropped so suddenly or is someone's PR pushing this?”

Netizens were disappointed and seemed angry with the decision to cast Alia Bhatt as Sita and shared their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Instead of shivaaaaa, we will now get raaamaaaa.” Another wrote, “it's a horrible-horrible decision.” Another wrote, “Fresh pairings are so important in this industry unless the pairing is great together with amazing chemistry which Ranbir and Alia don't have at all.” Another wrote, “Bored of her face. Just totally bored. And yet another miscast.” Another commented, “Can we not ruin Sita with Alia please!” Another user wrote, “oh god please no, sai pallavi would have been such a better choice! I can’t with aloo’s nose flair.”

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, South superstar Yash is also being roped in to play the role of Ravana in the movie. However, the actor has not opened up on it yet.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Brahmastra-Part One Shiva. The actress will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar. The actress will be seen reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh in the movie. The romantic-comedy-drama film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles and is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres.

