Alia Bhatt to join Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2? Here’s all we know

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War directed by Siddharth Anand were one the highest-grossing box office hit. Now, its sequel has created a huge buzz on social media. According to reports, Jr NTR will also be joining the cast of War 2, and now if the reports are to be believed Alia Bhatt might reunite with her RRR co-star for the movie.

According to a report from ETimes, the female lead of the much-anticipated movie is yet to be finalized. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari Wagh are the three actresses in consideration. A source told ETimes, “The consideration and the zeroing down on the three names that are being considered for the female lead’s role have created quite a buzz in the YRF office.”

There was also a buzz that not Siddharth Anand but Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2. Recently, the filmmaker announced the dates for Brahmastra 2 and 3 and announced that in between he’ll be working on some other film and this started the speculation of him directing the sequel. When asked about the same at an event, the filmmaker didn’t say anything and just kept a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Pinkvilla, Jr NTR will be playing the antagonist in the movie and will be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in the movie. The report also claimed that the action scenes in the movie is going to be more intense. The film is scheduled to go on floors by the end of this year and the official announcement of the female leads will be made soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra: Part one-Shiva and has recently wrapped up her shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the film. The romantic comedy also stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra among others in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. On the other hand, Jr NTR will be next seen in Koratala Siva’s directorial NTR 30 alongside Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who will be making her south debut with the film.

