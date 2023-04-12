Alia Bhatt to debut at 2023 Met Gala, details about her outfit inside

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will follow in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone by wlaking the red carpet of the Met Gala this year. The gala, one of the world’s most prominent and talked about fashion events, will take place on May 1 this year and honour the legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone, an action film that stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Now, a new report says that ahead of the film’s release on August 11 this year, Alia will be seen hobnobbing with the Hollywood and fashion elite at the Met Gala.

On Wednesday, Elle India reported that Alia will grace the red carpet of the Met Gala for the very first time. The report also said that the actress will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit. “Set to take place on the 1st of May, the fashion event will honour the timeless legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” added the report.

The Met Gala is organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art annually. Formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, it is an annual fundraiser held for the benefit of the museum’s Costume Institute in New York. Over the years, it has come to be renowned as the world’s most prestigious fashion event and an invitation is highly sought after. Very few Indians have made their presence felt on the gala’s red carpet with Priyanka and Deepika most notably wowing there in the recent years.

Organised by the fashion magazine Vogue, the gala is known for its outlandish costumes and exorbitant fashion choices every year. Just how bold and quirky Alia’s fashion choice will be at this year’s gala remains to be seen.