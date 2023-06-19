Alia Bhatt poses with The Archies team at Netflix event, netizens troll them: 'Senior nepo and junior nepo'

Alia Bhatt with The Archies gang/Netflix India Instagram

The trailers for The Archies and Heart of Stone were released at the annual Netflix event Tudum 2023 in Brazil on Saturday, June 17. While the former marked the acting debut of three star kids - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, the latter marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt.

The streaming giant Netflix India shared a photo of Alia Bhatt with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar and the primary cast, including the above-mentioned debutants and four other newcomers namely Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, on their social media handles on Sunday, June 18.

"You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand and sitaare in the frame", the photo was captioned. It referred to Alia's nickname 'chaand' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi, and the stars from the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

However, some netizens also trolled the celebrities tagging it as a 'nepotism photo', since Alia Bhatt also comes from the film family. Her father Mahesh Bhatt is a producer-filmmaker and her mother Soni Razdan is an actress. One Instagram user wrote, "If nepotism had a picture", while another added, "Senior nepo and junior nepo". "I don’t know about you but I’m going to boycott nepo movies don’t want to waste 2 hours of my precious time! Bye nepo babies", read another comment. A netizen also wrote, "Nepo alert ! I wish I was born in one of their families."

While the Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan arrives on the OTT giant on August 11, the release date for The Archies hasn't been revealed yet. As per reports, Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi's debut film will premiere on November 24.



READ | Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan reacted to teaser of their daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies