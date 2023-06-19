Search icon
Alia Bhatt poses with The Archies team at Netflix event, netizens troll them: 'Senior nepo and junior nepo'

Alia Bhatt's photo with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and the rest of The Archies cast has invited sharp criticism from netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Alia Bhatt with The Archies gang/Netflix India Instagram

The trailers for The Archies and Heart of Stone were released at the annual Netflix event Tudum 2023 in Brazil on Saturday, June 17. While the former marked the acting debut of three star kids - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, the latter marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt.

The streaming giant Netflix India shared a photo of Alia Bhatt with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar and the primary cast, including the above-mentioned debutants and four other newcomers namely Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, on their social media handles on Sunday, June 18.

"You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand and sitaare in the frame", the photo was captioned. It referred to Alia's nickname 'chaand' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi, and the stars from the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

However, some netizens also trolled the celebrities tagging it as a 'nepotism photo', since Alia Bhatt also comes from the film family. Her father Mahesh Bhatt is a producer-filmmaker and her mother Soni Razdan is an actress. One Instagram user wrote, "If nepotism had a picture", while another added, "Senior nepo and junior nepo". "I don’t know about you but I’m going to boycott nepo movies don’t want to waste 2 hours of my precious time! Bye nepo babies", read another comment. A netizen also wrote, "Nepo alert ! I wish I was born in one of their families."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

While the Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan arrives on the OTT giant on August 11, the release date for The Archies hasn't been revealed yet. As per reports, Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi's debut film will premiere on November 24.

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
