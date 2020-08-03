Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria join Kapoor family Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an image of Kapoor family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Aadar Jain's close friend Tara Suitaria were also seen posing with the family. Baby Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted there.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agasthya Nanda was also seen posing in one of the family photos with Armaan and Saif. Ranbir was seen posing next to Agasthya in another family photo. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Rima Jain were also seen at the celebrations.

Karisma Kapoor and her children Samaira and Kiaan were missing from the Kapoor family Rakhi. Posting the same, Kareena wrote, "Family lunch. Miss you Lolo." She shared two heart emojis with the post.

Here are the images:

In the video that Kareena shared, Karisma was heard saying, "Happy Rakhi to all my brothers and sisters. Missing you all today. (Flying kiss) Love you all so much."

This happens to be the first Raksha Bandhan without Rishi Kapoor in presence. The actor died on April 31, 2020. He was suffering from cancer for two years. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was stuck in Delhi at that time due to the COVID-19 lockdown.