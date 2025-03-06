Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the meaning behind her daughter's name during an interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, proposed the name Raha for their daughter, which stands for happiness and calm, symbolizing the joy and peace little Raha has brought into Alia and Ranbir’s world.

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the meaning behind her daughter's name during an interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast. She also mentioned that she has a name ready for a future son, should they have one.

Alia said, “This was when Ranbir and I both, like eager parents, were asking on our family group to give both boys and girls names so we’re prepared, so we can zero down on like a girl name and a boy name. So, there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and, um, we really liked one boy name."

She added, "We said, ‘Okay, this a lovely boy name.’ I’m not going to reveal that now. We said okay, this name is lovely, now any more girl? My mother-in-law, Ranbir’s mom, suggested, ‘What about Raha? It’ll go very well with the boy name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and a girl, it’ll be a really good combination.’ Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha. So we had two names, boy and girl, ready."

When Alia was asked if the name Raha had a special meaning, she smiled and explained, “Raha means peace. It means joy, and it means bliss. All the things that she is to us."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to their first child, Raha Kapoor, in 2022.

On the professional side, Alia Bhatt's most recent appearance was in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She is currently filming Alpha, a YRF spy thriller that also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in important roles. Alia is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will play the lead roles.