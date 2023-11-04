Alia Bhatt talks about ignoring 'complete lies' spoken about her, fans think she's hinting at Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt says she would never reply to 'complete lies' spoken about her and talks about how she deals with online trolling.

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in Bollywood who recently embraced motherhood and is enjoying the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress has been often targeted by the trolls and recently, Kangana Ranaut launched many vicious attacks on Alia and Ranbir's relationship but the couple never reacted back.

Recently, Alia Bhatt appeared on HT Summit and talked about online trolling and ignoring ‘complete lies’ about her. The actress said, “I have lived my life in the public eye. So I have gone through different stages of scrutiny that maybe I have faced. Maybe initially I was a little more defensive. When you are younger, you are like, ‘Arre why are they saying this?' But later on, I was a bit more dismissive; 'Forget it, nobody cares'. But I think I have grown into a person who genuinely feels that I have nothing to complain about. And I don’t think that with the position and privilege that I have, it doesn't look like to say that ‘Oh I don’t like that people are saying maybe not so nice things about me'."

She added, “Even though sometimes you don't want to read nasty things about yourself, your husband, your loved ones, or your relationship, or anything like that, nobody enjoys it. But I'm not gonna fight with my audience because those who are writing are my audience. As long as my movies are doing well and I am entertaining them, when I say I am grateful for all the love, these are the moments that I have to show my gratitude. I'm here because of the audience.”

She also revealed that though she is not unfazed by the chatter she hears about her, she likes to focus on positivity and love and said, “A person can look at me and not like my face, I can't really do anything about that. I've never experienced any kind of troll upfront. If there is any chatter, I hope it dies down and you move forward. At the end of the day, I am a human being, I am bound to say four stupid things in public, and people may make fun of that. But I may also say 14 intelligent things. But negativity travels faster than positivity. But I believe in the larger picture and focus on love and positivity.”

She further added that sometimes she hears people speaking ‘complete lies’ about her and she chooses to not reply to them and said, “Nobody is unfazed by negative comments. You have moments of vulnerability. Maybe I have also become a more private person because of that, but I cannot fault anyone for it. I have never even in my life spoken back or said, ‘You can’t say this about me'. Sometimes lies, complete lies, have been spoken. I have never said anything back because I believe that is not the way I want to conduct myself. I will be openly vulnerable and openly kind.”

Netizens reacted to Alia Bhatt’s statement about ignoring people speaking ‘complete lies’ about her and some think that she hinted at Kangana Ranaut. One of the comments read, “She doesn't care about attention seeker Kangana. She means to say ‘let the dogs bark.” Another wrote, “She doesn't have the guts to reply to Kangana Ranaut directly, she is afraid.” Another wrote, “Perfect reply to the liar no. 1 (Kangana Ranaut).”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage and taking to her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed....”

She added, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father's angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.... But sadly no takers for him now.... He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there's no turning back...rectify yourself).”

