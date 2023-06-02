Search icon
Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to join Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill at Netflix's Tudum event; details inside

Alia Bhatt and the cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies - including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor - will join Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot at Netflix's global Tudum event in Brazil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Streaming platform Netflix on Thursday announced it will treat fans with exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles through global event Tudum, which will be attended by Indian star Alia Bhatt and the cast of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

After two years as a virtual event, the 2023 Tudum livestream will be broadcast live around the world on June 17. The three-day convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bhatt will participate as one of the cast members of the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up. The cast of The Archies -- Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina -- will also attend the showcase.

Tudum, a two-hour event, will feature Netflix stars and creators from across the globe and present feature never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of the upcoming series, films and games, a press release issued by the streamer read.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave will talk about their movie Extraction 2 at the extravaganza, which will also see stars of The Witcher season three Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, as well as Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Sofia Boutella for Rebel Moon, and Avatar: The Last Airbender cast in attendance.

There will be special appearances by the Stranger Things team; Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday for the series Wednesday; Ralph Macchio and William Zabka for Cobra Kai; and John Boyega and Teyonah Parris for They Cloned Tyrone.

For fans based in or travelling to Sao Paulo, the global live stream event is ticketed separate from the activities inside the Bienal and will be available for free starting June 2 on a first-come, first-serve basis through Tudum.Com/event.

