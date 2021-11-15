Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiavadi’ gets delayed again, check out new release date here

The wait for Alia Bhatt's appearance as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has just gotten longer.

The film has been postponed yet further due to the pandemic. Just months after announcing a January 6, 2022 release date, the filmmaker and cast stated on Monday that the picture will now be released on February 18, 2022.

Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai, one of the most powerful, revered, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, in the period film based from one of the chapters of acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'

The film was originally slated to hit theatres on September 11, 2020. The makers announced that the film would be released somewhere in 2021 in January 2021, but the release was again postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi make cameo appearances in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which also stars Seema Pahwa.

Confirming that the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’, and John Abraham's ‘Attack’ will hit big screens soon, Pen Studio's Chairman and MD, Jayantilal Gada, in a statement, said a few months ago, "We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These Magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres”