Bollywood

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Kolkata.




DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt dropped a video in which she can be seen trying to speak in Bengali in Kolkata but ends up forgetting her lines on stage. In the video, she can be seen learning the language before interacting with the fans.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They went to Kolkata to promote the film directed by Karan Johar. Alia was seen wearing a red and pink saree when she appeared on the stage. When the actress forgot the line, Ranveer said, “Ranveer jokingly tells her, "So cute, Yaar. Tu homework karke aayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Alia Bhatt from a promotional event of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the video, the actress was heard revealing her plans for her daughter’s future. The actress said, “But when I look at my daughter, I say Tu toh scientist banegi ( you’ll become a scientist).” 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others in key roles. The movie revolved around the love story of Rocky who hails from a Punjabi family and Rani who hails from a Bengali family. The two decide to switch and live with each other's families after they realize that their families are poles apart, to convince them to marriage. 

The trailer and songs of the movie have created a huge buzz among the audience. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres.

Meanwhile, other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The actress will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

Read What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet

 

