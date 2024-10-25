Alia Bhatt slams 'ridiculous' rumours of cosmetic surgery going wrong.

Actor Alia Bhatt took a stand on social media Friday, addressing the barrage of speculation surrounding her appearance and the claims of cosmetic surgery that have circulated online.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Alia slammed critics for their misleading articles and videos that have labelled her expressions as signs of Botox misuse. "Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery--your body, your choice," she wrote.

"But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong... this is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face," the Jigra actress further wrote. Alia expressed her frustration with the unfounded assertions that she has a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," calling out the casual nature of such serious claims without any evidence.

She highlighted the harmful impact of these rumours, especially on young, impressionable individuals who may take such clickbait seriously. "Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense," she continued, urging society to celebrate individuality instead of tearing it apart, adding, "Whatever happened to 'live and let live'? We've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized."

Alia, who is frequently targeted for her expressions while speaking, has largely refrained from reacting to online trolling in the past. However, this time she decided to respond to the negativity head-on. Currently, the actress is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha' in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, alongside co-star Sharvari.

Recently, she shared joyful moments from her time there, including a cosy selfie in a wool сар. picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, alongside co-star Sharvari. Recently, she shared joyful moments from her time there, including a cosy selfie in a woollen cap. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. Alia's recent film, Jigra, hit theatres on October 11.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us