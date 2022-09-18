Pooja Bhatt gives befitting reply to professor who said 'Bollywood lost its balls'

Pooja Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Pooja Bhatt has given a befitting reply to a professor, who mocked Bollywood with his view. A professor wrote on his Twitter, "Bollywood has lost its balls in the woods!" His view attracted Pooja's attention, and she replied to her tweet saying, "Why focus on body parts that are vulnerable & weak. A large section of Bollywood has spine & most importantly, heart!"

Here's the conversation

Bollywood has lost its balls in the woods! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 17, 2022

Why focus on body parts that are vulnerable & weak. A large section of Bollywood has spine & most importantly,heart! https://t.co/uL8yIylosX — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 17, 2022

2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood. After suffering heavy losses at the box office with back-to-back flops, the cancel culture was also creating a negative impact on the Hindi film industry. Despite blockbusters like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there was a dry run at the box office. However, the reception of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has brought a sigh of relief to the trade.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has clicked well among the audience, and the film has shown great strength on its second weekend. As per the early estimate of trade experts, Brahmastra will collect Rs 17-18 crores in India (from all languages). So, the film can collect Rs 214-215 crores till September 18.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel shared the early estimate of the film on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Brahmastra is registering EXCELLENT occupancy on its 2nd Sunday. Day-10 biz would be minimum of ₹ 17-18 cr nett ( all lang). Film has definitely found acceptance & it is being appreciated by Kids & families. Post pandemic even event films wrapped under 70 cr due to mediocre WOM."

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in R Balki's action-thriller Chup with Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Chup will release in cinemas on September 23.