Alia Bhatt showers Kangana Ranaut with roses on Padma Shri win

Kangana Ranaut received a pleasant surprise after her name was announced for Padma Shri. Alia Bhatt sent flowers and a letter congratulating Kangana for the win. "Congratulations on your Padmashri (heart emoji) Alia Bhatt," the letter read.

Sharing the image of the flowers, mainly consisting of roses along with Alia's letter, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai" (translated: see this Alia has sent flowers for Kangana, no clue about Kangana but I'm thoroughly enjoying this).

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 26 January 2020

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt had recently indulged in war after Kangana stated that Alia doesn't have a backbone and is Karan Johar's puppet. Surprisingly though, Kangana herself praised Karan who has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

Apart from Karan and Kangana, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadhkar have also received the Padma Shri award. Apart from the fields of art, 141 Padma awards are distributed among the fields of social work, public affair, science and engineering, medicine, trade and industry, literature and education, sports and civil service among others. This year, seven people are honoured with Padma Vibhushan while 16 get Padma Bhushan and 118 get Padma Shri.