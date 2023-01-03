Alia Bhatt should win Best Actress BAFTA and Oscar for Gangubai Kathiawadi, says British Film Institute archive curator

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi has been praised almost universally. The film is currently campaigning for the upcoming Academy Awards and the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The campaign has received a shot in the arm with Robin Baker, head curator of the prestigious British Film Institute National Archive saying that the actress deserves to win both awards.

Taking to his Instagram, Baker shared a bunch of stills from Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiwadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Alia Bhatt as a girl sold into flesh trade, who emerges as a voice for the sex workers in Mumbai’s red light district. Further praising the film, Baker wrote, “The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red light district.” He even urged his followers to watch the film. It is streaming worldwide on Netflix currently. Alia shared Baker’s post on Instagram Stories with a bunch of heart emojis.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in March 2022, was a commercial success as well. The film grossed Rs 209 crore worldwide at a time when many regions in India had only 50% occupancy in theatres and no night shows. The film has been praised for being a woman-led blockbuster, a rarity in mainstream Hindi cinema. The film is currently campaigning for the BAFTA Awards and Oscars in all categories.