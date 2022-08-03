Alia Bhatt shares what advice she would give to Darlings co-producer Shah Rukh Khan for handling failure

Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan

After starring in blockbusters like Gangubai Katiawadi and RRR, Alia Bhatt has turned into a producer with Darlings. Bhatt is co-producing the upcoming dark comedy with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan. For the past few years, SRK charmed didn't work at the box office, and he took a four-year sabbatical after 2018's Zero. So, Alia was asked to share a piece of advice, she wished to give Khan.

While interacting with Indian Express, Alia gave a sage reply to the query and stated that despite his previous flops, Khan is a magician, and he doesn't need any advice. Bhatt added, "He needs no advice. He's the magic and magician put together. So I won't give any advice to him, rather I'll take advice from him on how magical he is." Alia further added that SRK is her favourite actor from Bollywood.

Recently, Alia also launched a song from Darlings in Delhi, and there she opened up about managing hectic shoots and other professional commitments during pregnancy. During the press conference, Alia was asked about handling the promotional stress in the midst of pregnancy. The actress promptly replied, "Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho, toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi hai. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai."

Alia added that work gives her an adrenaline rush, and she would love to work till 100 "It keeps my heart, my soul, everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi." The Ganugbai Kathiawadi star will also be making her Hollywood debut with the feature Heart of Stone along with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. On the work front, Alia will first be seen in Darlings, followed by Brahmastra, and later in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other side, SRK will end his 4-year gap with the three most anticipated flicks Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki. All three films are scheduled for the 2023 release.