Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Alia Bhatt shares adorable, unseen family pictures featuring Raha to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (September 28). Amid wishes pouring in for the superstar on his birthday, Alia Bhatt has surprised fans with a carousel of adorable unseen family pictures showing the cute bond between Ranbir and Raha to wish him on his birthday.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of adorable photos showing their cute, happy family to wish Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday. In one of the pictures, Alia, Ranbir, and Raha could be seem smiling their eyes out and hugging a tree. Some photos also showed the adorable bond between the father and the daughter wherein Ranbir could be seen walking holding Raha's hands and also carrying her in his hands. Not only this, the actress also gave glimpse into their romance and the midnight birthday surprise for Ranbir.

Sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, the actress captioned the post, "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday, baby." The actress' adorable birthday post had fans gushing over their cute family and wishing Ranbir on his birthday. Though Ranbir Kapoor is not officially on any social media platform, he once revealed that he stalks people from a hidden account.

Netizens flooded the actress' comment section. One of the comments read, "aww the best picture of the dayy." Another user commented, "this is literally the cutest putest." Another comment read, "Never knew Raha would complete this family so perfectly." Another wrote, "omg this is so cute."

Last night, Ranbir Kapoor's friends, Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor among others were seen arriving at his ancestral bungalow for a midnight birthday bash. They avoided paps as they arrived at the venue in style. Neetu Kapoor was also spotted for her son's midnight birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which will see her reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor on screen and also stars Vicky Kaushal.

