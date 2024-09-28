Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut airstrike, says Israel military

Shabana Azmi reacts to Hema Committee Report, says 'women in India have been...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

8 top Indian mathematicians and their contributions

8 top Indian mathematicians and their contributions

This snake's brain is faster than humans

This snake's brain is faster than humans

10 breathtaking spots near Bengaluru for weekends 

10 breathtaking spots near Bengaluru for weekends 

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet Bollywood’s box office badshah, once a CA, saved Salman's career, pays Akshay's bills; he's worth Rs 15000000000

Meet Bollywood’s box office badshah, once a CA, saved Salman's career, pays Akshay's bills; he's worth Rs 15000000000

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Alia Bhatt shares adorable, unseen family pictures featuring Raha to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'
Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (September 28). Amid wishes pouring in for the superstar on his birthday, Alia Bhatt has surprised fans with a carousel of adorable unseen family pictures showing the cute bond between Ranbir and Raha to wish him on his birthday. 

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of adorable photos showing their cute, happy family to wish Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday. In one of the pictures, Alia, Ranbir, and Raha could be seem smiling their eyes out and hugging a tree. Some photos also showed the adorable bond between the father and the daughter wherein Ranbir could be seen walking holding Raha's hands and also carrying her in his hands. Not only this, the actress also gave glimpse into their romance and the midnight birthday surprise for Ranbir. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, the actress captioned the post, "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday, baby." The actress' adorable birthday post had fans gushing over their cute family and wishing Ranbir on his birthday. Though Ranbir Kapoor is not officially on any social media platform, he once revealed that he stalks people from a hidden account. 

Netizens flooded the actress' comment section. One of the comments read, "aww the best picture of the dayy." Another user commented, "this is literally the cutest putest." Another comment read, "Never knew Raha would complete this family so perfectly." Another wrote, "omg this is so cute." 

Last night, Ranbir Kapoor's friends, Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor among others were seen arriving at his ancestral bungalow for a midnight birthday bash. They avoided paps as they arrived at the venue in style. Neetu Kapoor was also spotted for her son's midnight birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which will see her reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor on screen and also stars Vicky Kaushal. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

Viral video: Two men snatch woman’s gold chain outside her Ghaziabad home, watch

Viral video: Two men snatch woman’s gold chain outside her Ghaziabad home, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has marvellous plan in store for you, all set to conquer the world

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has marvellous plan in store for you, all set to conquer the world

'For the children': British influencer hospitalised after having this Indian drink, watch viral video

'For the children': British influencer hospitalised after having this Indian drink, watch viral video

Bad news for Jr NTR fans, Devara Part 2 has a big update

Bad news for Jr NTR fans, Devara Part 2 has a big update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement