Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed photo from babymoon, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor reacts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most favourite couples from B-town, were recently spotted at the airport, and ever since the pictures went viral fans started speculating where the loved-up couple is off too! Well, worry no more, because the location is confirmed - Italy.

The parents-to-be are currently soaking in the Italian sun and Sonam Kapoor just confirmed it. Alia Bhatt posted a beautiful, sun-kissed picture of herself without mentioning her whereabouts. Sonam then commented, "I went there for my Babymoon too! It's literally the best! Have fun!". The Raazi actress' pregnancy glow is radiantly visible in the photo she shared on August 9.

For the unversed, in June this year, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja also celebrated their 'babymoon' in Italy. Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March earlier this year, while Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The Brahmastre couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was last seen with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in Darlings which received a lot of love and praise from critics and audiences. It also marked Alia's debut as a producer as she bankrolled the film under her own company Eternal Sunshine Pictures.

The actress will next be seen sharing the screen with her husband-actor in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. Set to hit the theatres on September 9, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna in prominent roles.



Meanwhile, in the promo of the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan featuring cousins Sonam and Arjun, the Neerja actress got the name of Brahmastra wrong as she called it Shiva Number 1 in a hilarious moment which left Arjun and show's host Karan Johar laughing uncontrollably.



