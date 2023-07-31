Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has taken a solid start at the box office owing to the extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and directed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in the theatres last Friday, July 28. The film has received tremendous reviews from audiences and critics, resulting in a strong start at the box office.

Thanking fans for loving their film, Alia dropped a smiling photo with Ranveer and Karan on her Instagram and wrote, "Love hain toh sab hain!!! (If love is there, then everything is there). From the bottom of our hearts...thank you for all the love..eternally grateful! Love, Rocky, Rani, and our maker of this Kahaani".

Meanwhile, the film has earned Rs 45.90 crore net in its opening weekend in India. Sharing the box office numbers on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT’S ROCKING...#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun}. The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost. Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 45.90 cr. #India biz."

"The performance at major centres was strong from Day 1, but the excellent growth at Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres on Sat and Sun has silenced all naysayers, who felt it wouldn’t break into non-metro centres, especially the #Hindi circuits. Clearly indicates that the super-strong word of mouth has come into play. #RRKPK needs to maintain the grip on the crucial make-or-break Day 4 [Mon] And also stay strong on remaining weekdays", his tweet further read.

Taran also stated the earnings made by the three national chains over the first weekend, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani at national chains....Fri / Sat / Sun....#PVR: 3.35 cr / 4.80 cr / 5.40 cr #INOX: 2.20 cr / 3.45 cr / 4.10 cr #Cinepolis: 1.15 cr / 1.75 cr / 1.95 cr Total: ₹ 6.70 cr / ₹ 10 cr / ₹ 11.45 cr."

IT’S ROCKING… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun]… The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 45.90 cr. #India biz.



The performance at… pic.twitter.com/ugXwsV9isq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2023

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan