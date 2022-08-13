Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor's video dancing to Bhrahmastra song Deva Deva, calls him 'light of my life'

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has uploaded a new video from her and Ranbir Kapoor's babymoon in Italy. She and her husband are expecting their first kid. At the same spot, pregnant Sonam Kapoor celebrated her babymoon.

The beautiful weather in Italy was visible in the footage. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed entirely in blue, wearing a blue shirt and denim pants. He put on a pair of sunglasses and basked in the sunshine. He danced in the video to Brahmastra's most recent song, Deva Deva.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “The light of my life,” with lots of fire emojis.

Alia Bhatt posted a beautiful, sun-kissed picture of herself without mentioning her whereabouts. Sonam then commented, "I went there for my Babymoon too! It's literally the best! Have fun!". The Raazi actress' pregnancy glow is radiantly visible in the photo she shared on August 9.

For the unversed, in June this year, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja also celebrated their 'babymoon' in Italy. Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March earlier this year, while Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The Brahmastre couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was last seen with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in Darlings which received a lot of love and praise from critics and audiences. It also marked Alia's debut as a producer as she bankrolled the film under her own company Eternal Sunshine Pictures.

The actress will next be seen sharing the screen with her husband-actor in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. Set to hit the theatres on September 9, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna in prominent roles.