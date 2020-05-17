Alia Bhatt shares photo of her new haircut, leaves fans guessing if 'multi-talented loved one' is Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has shared an image of her new haircut. She posted a picture from her gym, and was thankful for having a healthier lockdown. Alia also stated that her multi-talented loved one gave her a haircut, which has left the internet guessing it would be Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's statement, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop," caught the attention of netizens. For the uninitiated, Alia has often boasted about how good a phtoographer Ranbir is. In fact it was recently revealed that the actor had even baked Alia Bhatt's birthday cake, which hints that he might be a good chef too.

Sharing the image of her new haircut, Alia also wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge"

Here's her image:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spending their lockdown together. It was reported that although they are not living-in together, the two take turns and visit each other's houses, spending time there. Videos of them were often posted on the internet when the lockdown began.