Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of 'Dilwali Diwali' with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji; daughter Raha makes colourful cameo

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures featuring her with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, her family and friends including her sister Shaheen Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt, who recently created the record of winning the most Best Filmfare Actress awards by grabbing the Black Lady statuette for Jigra at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, has shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures featuring her with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, her family and friends including her sister Shaheen Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji.

The National Award-winning actress was dressed in traditional wear of pink and green colours in pastel shades. The pictures also showed her and Ranbir's daughter, Raha Kapoor using water colours for her drawings. Alia wrote in the caption, "Dilwaali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours."

Earlier, Alia celebrated the auspicious festival of Dhanteras with her in-laws including mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sisters-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Neetu took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a picture, giving an insight into the Kapoor pre-Diwali festivities. Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in a shimmery golden saree with a matching blouse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, after Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama marks Alia and Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawaroyi, respectively. It is slated to release on March 20, 2026 on Eid. 

Before Love & War, Alia also has the spy thriller Alpha lined up for release on Christmas 2025. Also featuring Sharvari, the action thriller is the seventh film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawal, who made his directorial debut with YRF series The Railway Men in 2023.

