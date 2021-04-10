Alia Bhatt shares dreamy, sun-kissed selfies from COVID-19 isolation

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently quarantined at home with Covid-19, had a note of wisdom for fans on Saturday, along with a couple of pictures lying in bed.

"Dreamers never wake up," Alia wrote alongside the images, with a cloud emoji.

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2. She keeps sharing health updates on social media. The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick. Incidentally, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also contracted the virus around the same time and went into isolation.

Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious adventure 'Brahmastra', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

She also has 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' coming up with Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn, besides Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with the self-starring 'Darlings', a mother-daughter drama also featuring Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.