Alia Bhatt shares BTS photos from 'Brahmastra' sets, calls boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji 'magical boys'

"It's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning," Alia captioned the photos.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 12:16 AM IST

Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared a sneak peek from the sets of the much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' starring the actress and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in titular roles. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

Alia shared two photos on her verified Instagram handle. In the first picture, all three - Alia, Ranbir and Ayan are seen looking at a majestic idol of Goddess Kali while facing their back towards the camera. In the second picture, the three are happily smiling for the click while seated on chairs and in the backdrop one can still spot the idol of the Goddess. 

"It's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning," Alia captioned the photos. 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)


Earlier, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' announced that he has finally wrapped the shoot of the film in February.

In the photos shared by Nagarjuna, the star is seen posing candidly with Ayan, Ranbir and Alia. While in another photo, they are posing while all smiles for the camera.

Nagarjuna tweeted the photos stating, "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra."

Reportedly, in the film, Nagarjuna plays the role of an archaeologist. 

Brahmastra is set to be a trilogy and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film also has Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. 

The fantasy drama was set to release in December 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot and the release date got postponed. 

