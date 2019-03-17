Alia Bhatt shares a beautiful still from her much-awaited song in 'Kalank'

Alia Bhatt has impressed everyone with her never-seen-before avatar as Roop in the upcoming period film, Kalank. Her first look blew away everyone's minds as the actor was seen in a heavy bridal look. In the teaser, we saw her wearing beautiful ethnic attires and fans can't wait to watch it on the big screen. Earlier, there were reports making the rounds that Alia will be performing a full-fledged Kathak dance alongside Madhuri Dixit in Kalank.

Today, the Raazi actor took to her Instagram page and shared a still from the upcoming song. In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a pink floral printed sharara and gazing at the sky amidst the backdrop of a Ramayana setting. Alia posted the photo with a caption stating, "A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me. Meanwhile watch this space for more.."

Check it out below:

Now, Varun Dhawan shared a teaser of the song titled Ghar More Pardesiya on his social media pages. He wrote, "The first song of #kalank #GharMorePardesiya is out tomorrow. Get ready to witness this spectacle tomorrow and the introduction of where Zafar has grown up @aliaa08 @MadhuriDixit @ipritamofficial @remodsouza @karanjohar #sajidnadiawala @ZeeMusicCompany @foxstarhindi"

Talking about the dance sequence, earlier a source stated to DNA After Hrs, "An elaborate number featuring the two will be shot soon. The team is working on getting everything in place for the shoot. It’s a classical song, which will reflect the era that the film is set in."

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and is slated to release on April 17, 2019.