Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt's latest picture describes sibling relationships perfectly

Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt are one of the most adored Bollywood siblings. The sister duo keeps sharing pictures of each other on social media platforms and gives us major sibling goals every time that they come together. More often than not, we get glimpses of the Kalank actress on Shaheen’s Instagram and it is sure a treat to watch the two sisters having the time of their lives with one another.

Yesterday too, Shaheen posted a picture on her Instagram of Alia and herself which is the epitome of a sibling relationship. The picture shows younger sister Alia frowning at the camera while elder sister Shaheen can be seen smiling at the lens. We can’t help but adore this sibling relationship.

Meanwhile, Alia, today returned from her vacation with beau Ranbir Kapoor and their good friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji. The three of them share an adorable friendship and were vacationing in Thailand to ring in the new year together. Alia kept sharing glimpses of her extravagant vacation on her social media channels and gave fans a glimpse into her holiday.

A picture of Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan had also gone viral where they could be seen posing for the camera owning the sun-kissed look.

Recently when Alia was asked about her relationship and her impending wedding she had said, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this [my wedding] all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet. I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in crucial roles.