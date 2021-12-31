Alia Bhatt sends New Year wishes to fans, drops photos featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Just within a few hours, we will step into the new year. The year 2021 has seen the highs and lows, but we do hope that 2022 would be kind to us. However, one needs to look back at good days, and cherish the moments. Alia Bhatt didn't have a movie release this year, but she was busy in multiple shoots, and she will make an impact in the first week of 2022 with Rajamouli's 'RRR.' Alia had shared a few special moments from the year, and she called it 'Hakuna Matata.'

Alia Bhatt shared a carousel post of the best moments of 2021, and her beau Ranbir Kapoor is included in the post. Alia shared the post and said, "giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy...stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year."

Check out the post

In her post, apart from Ranbir, we see a picturesque sunset moment, lions, a giraffe, and Alia posing it with her cute smile. Alia has an interesting lineup of movies, she will also star in Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While speaking to Film Companion, Zoya revealed the idea of the film by saying, "Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players.”

Apart from 'RRR,' 'Jee Le Zaraa,' Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi,' 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir, 'Darlings,' and 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.