Alia Bhatt seeks 'sunshine' in her new photos, Arjun Kapoor teases her

Alia Bhatt redefined cuteness in her latest Instagram post. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star posted a carousel post in which the actress is enjoying the sunlight in a cool outfit, and the lap of nature.

Alia posted these pictures with a caption that says, "just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way."

Well, as soon as Bhatt posted these pictures, netizens showered her with love. But, Arjun Kapoor got the opportunity to tease her. Arjun Kapoor commented on the post saying that her sunshine, husband Ranbir Kapoor is shooting Luv Ranjan's untitled film. Arjun said, "Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but (laughing emoji)." Alia noticed her 2 States co-star comment, and she gave it back saying, "@arjunkapoor stop rubbing it in."

Other than these two several netizens poured in love for Bhatt. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said, "Oh but you are sunshine." A user asserted, "My sunshine." Another user, "Please cutuuuuuuu." A netizen added, "Bcz You're the SUNSHINE GIRL." Another netizen added, "My sunshine want her sunshine."

On the work front, Alia was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, and she will soon be seen in Brahmastra with hubby Ranbir, Darlings, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa. She will make her debut in Hollywood with Heart of Stone. Alia Bhatt, who has dominated the Indian film business with back-to-back box office hits, is about to embark on her Hollywood career. The actress announced on her Instagram account that she was leaving for the set of her upcoming Hollywood film Heart of Stone. The actress will appear with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the flick. In the photo, the actress wears a black and white top with gold hoop earrings and a bangle to complete her look. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor called her an ‘International Khiladi’.

