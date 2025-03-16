During a recent meet-and-greet with the Mumbai paparazzi, Alia Bhatt talked about her experience of parenting Raha.

In 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple first introduced their little one to the public during the Kapoors' Christmas lunch in 2023, giving fans a glimpse of their bundle of joy.

Since then, they've shared several heartwarming moments about Raha, from her adorable quirks to who she’s closest to. Recently, Alia shared a touching story about how she reads a book about emotions to Raha, which also serves as a gentle reminder for her as well.

During a recent meet-and-greet with the Mumbai paparazzi, Alia Bhatt offered a heartwarming glimpse into her experience of parenting Raha. She stated, “I have to mention this over here. There is this book that I am reading right now to Raha, the emotions book. That really is very simply explaining to children what emotions are.”

The Love & War actress confessed that the book also acts as a reminder for her, not just for Raha.

The actress said, “When I read that book to her, it's actually like I am also reading it to myself. Because sometimes it's important to remind yourself of the different sorts of highs and lows that a human can experience and how it's very normal for you to feel that way. So, it’s just a daily reminder."

While talking about her mental health, she said, “It is a daily work in progress. I have mentioned this before and in the podcast as well that I go for therapy once a week which helps me clear my mind.”

Alia stated, "On a daily basis because of ADHD and anxiety as well I find myself in various moments where my emotions are getting better at me and they are taking over the physical moment that time. It's not like I am somebody who is deep into meditation or so. I am not even able to stick to any of those things."

She further continued, "But sometimes just being aware of your own internal processes and your internal transitions that these things might trigger you, these things might make you feel a certain way, just knowing that and acknowledging it to yourself helps you get through a difficult moment."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in Alpha, an action-packed thriller with Sharvari, produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie is slated for release in December 2025. Alia Bhatt also has Love & War in the pipeline, a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

It is scheduled to release on on March 20, 2026, during the festive season.