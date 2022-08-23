Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt says 'don't like me, don't watch me', netizens trend #boycottaliabhatt, #boycottbrahmastra

Recently, Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled for saying, "I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

Alia Bhatt says 'don't like me, don't watch me', netizens trend #boycottaliabhatt, #boycottbrahmastra
Alia Bhatt/File photo

Days ahead of the release of her pan-India film Brahmastra, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is trending on Twitter yet again and it's not for the right reason. Ahead of the release of her upcoming film alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is facing the ire of netizens as the latter have taken offense against her recent statement and in response started trending the 'boycott' hashtag on Twitter once again.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. Soon after, netizens trended #boycottaliabhatt #boycottbrahmastra and #boycottbollywood.

Recently, during a conversation with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt opened up on star kids, especially she, being brutally trolled after the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. When asked if such extreme trolling affected her, Alia Bhatt replied, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!"

"I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," Alia added.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.
A Twitter user wrote, "#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind because of #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08". Another user wrote, "Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, now Alia Bhatt says, "I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me" So you know what should we do next with her upcoming movie, Bhramastra, right? RT to amplify & reach everyone's TL & all WhatsApp groups." "'Don't like me, don't watch my movie' -Alia Butt The audacity of this nepo seed! Challenge accepted!!! #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood" wrote another.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor, old interview surfaced on social media right ahead of the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha which made people furious. In the video, Kareena echoed similar sentiments as Alia and that led to the boycott trend on Twitter, eventually contributing to the poor performance of the film at the box office.

The boycott trend has gained mass momentum in recent times, with many actors and their films being at the receiving end.Talking about Brahmastra, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial. The first film in a trilogy that will form Bollywood's own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, Brahmastra took five years to produce. The film will release in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.