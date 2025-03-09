BOLLYWOOD
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's relationship with their daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said, "Their bond is like they’re two friends - either two adults or two toddlers, you know, different at different moments in life."
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in 2022 and welcomed their baby daughter Raha on November 6 in the same year. In her recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress called Raha "the new girlfriend in the family" and also talked about the special connection that Ranbir shares with their daughter.
Talking to YouTuber Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose, Alia shared how her life has changed after Raha's birth as she said, "Now everything has changed because now I have a daughter, so now it's like there's a new girlfriend in the family. I become very childlike when I am with her. The one thing I am mindful about is to enjoy her childhood. I try to be present with Raha, which is something I don’t do with other moments in my life. I am always 10 steps ahead otherwise, but with her, I try to be present and in the moment it happens more naturally because I want to enjoy every second."
Talking about how she feels Ranbir has changed after Raha's birth, Alia added, "When he looks at Raha, there are stars in his eyes. Of course, (that’s true) for any parents. But when I see it, because I’ve known Ranbir before and I know him now, I see the difference. I see the difference in the way he is with people, you know, as a father. He’s just so sort of full. It’s not like he was ever edgy. He always had a very calm demeanour, but there’s a fullness which I experienced first-hand and that I see on a daily basis, and it’s actually really sweet and special to watch their conversations. He’s very creative when it comes to entertaining her. She entertains him as well, like they both have a very special friendship, I would say. Their bond is like they’re two friends - either two adults or two toddlers, you know, different at different moments in life."
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the action thriller Alpha. Slated to release on December 25 on Christmas, the upcoming film is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The actress is also currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026.
Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha is 'the new girlfriend in family', shares how Ranbir Kapoor bonds with her: 'They both have...'
