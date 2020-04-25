Alia Bhatt's reaction to Mahesh Bhatt helping Soni Razdan cook dinner is unmissable

Soni Razdan shared a video of husband Mahesh Bhatt helping her while cooking in the kitchen. On seeing the adorable couple do household duties together, doting daughter Alia Bhatt had the epic reaction which just cannot be missed.

In the video shared by Soni, Mahesh Bhatt is seen pouring vegetables from chopping board into the pan. Meanwhile wifey was seen stirring the dish. She then left and Mahesh Bhatt took on the duty of stirring food and smelling it to see if it is right.

Sharing the video, Razdan wrote, "Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don't imagine we did any actual cooking. A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on Tik Tok. Have strictly forbidden it." Meanwhile Alia went on to comment, "OMG" with various grinning faces.

Take a look at the video and Alia's comment on it:

The Bhatt family has collaborated on 'Sadak 2'. While Alia Bhatt would act in it opposite Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt has resumed his role as a director for the film. On the other hand, Shaheen Bhatt has contributed by writing for the movie.