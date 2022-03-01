Alia Bhatt's reaction to Amul topical celebrating success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' goes viral

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been receiving rave reviews since its release on February 25. The audience and critics have showered love and praise for Alia's sensational performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The biographical crime drama has brought the audience back to theatres, garnering Rs 39.12 crores in its opening weekend at the box office.

Amul, the dairy chain known for its humourous topicals on the events happening around the globe, also celebrated the success of the film. The cooperative featured its iconic Amul Girl posing in Gangubai's white saree, in its latest topical, with three slices of bread topped with Amul butter in its hand. It even did a witty wordplay on Alia's name with the words 'Khalia Bhatter' written on it.

Sharing the artwork on its official Instagram handle on Monday, February 28, Amul wrote, "The success of Bollywood’s new release, Gangubai Kathiawadi". The netizens applauded the creative team behind the artwork in the comments section with raised hands, eyes filled with love, and fire emojis.

Alia Bhatt also couldn't keep her excitement seeing the Amul's topical and shared the same on her Instagram Stories. Along with the photo, she wrote "Oh! My! God!" with four silver heart emojis. She even added the hashtag #AaGayiHainGangu below the picture.





'Gangubai Kathiawadi' features Alia in the titular role of a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Many celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar have applauded Alia's performance in the film.

Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the film features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn in a pivotal cameo.